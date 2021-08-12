State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.29 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

