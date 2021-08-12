State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $542,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

