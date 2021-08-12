State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,580 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $9.39 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

