StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

