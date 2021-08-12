Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Announces Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.
Shares of STRR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 5,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,110. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.
Star Equity Company Profile
