Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Announces Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Shares of STRR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 5,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,110. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

