Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SLFPY stock remained flat at $$16.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

