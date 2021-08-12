STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 500,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 813,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

