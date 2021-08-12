St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STJPF. HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

STJPF stock remained flat at $$22.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

