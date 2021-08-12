Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.