Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,296 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 187,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

