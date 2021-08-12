Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.52. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

