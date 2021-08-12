Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $299,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

