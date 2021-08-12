Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $931.15 million, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

