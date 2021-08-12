Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,486 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

