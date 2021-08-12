Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Increased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 148,555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 264,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS remained flat at $$13.90 during trading on Thursday. 848,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

