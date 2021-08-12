Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572. The stock has a market cap of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $281,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

