Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

SRC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 1,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,411. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 181.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.