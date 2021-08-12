Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.46.

SRC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,411. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

