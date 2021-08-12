SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 266,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,947,316 shares.The stock last traded at $354.12 and had previously closed at $354.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

