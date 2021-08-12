Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Buys 4,000 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $45,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47.

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,034.12.

Shares of Spark Energy stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 125,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,089. Spark Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $396.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.1813 dividend. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

