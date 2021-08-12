Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 600 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.