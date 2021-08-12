Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

