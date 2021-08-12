Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,910. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

