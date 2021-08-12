Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 346,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,499. Sonos has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

