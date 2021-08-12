SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2021, SmileDirectClub witnessed 62.7% year-over-year growth in total revenues. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. The company’s expansion in teledentistry space is encouraging. On the flip side, the company’s second-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Further, the recent system outage caused by a cyberattack significantly reduced the company’s revenues in the second quarter. Over the past year, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 180,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

