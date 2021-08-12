Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $902,542.68 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 11,190,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,847. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

