Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,148. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 284,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

