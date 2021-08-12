Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $112.90. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,085. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

