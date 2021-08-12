Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,376. The company has a market capitalization of $757.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.