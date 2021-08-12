Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF opened at €137.25 ($161.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €141.16. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.