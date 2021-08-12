Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $315.00 to $337.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.88.

SBNY traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.68. 11,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,984. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.43. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

