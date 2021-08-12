Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of SGTX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,260. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 million and a PE ratio of -21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

