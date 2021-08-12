Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 6.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,463,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
