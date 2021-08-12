Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 6.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,463,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

