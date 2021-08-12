Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

