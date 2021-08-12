Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 224.70 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

