Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $355,937,500.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $4,068,574.08.

On Friday, May 21st, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,824. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

