Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Financial Review

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westamerica Bancorporation and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.36 $80.41 million $2.83 20.47 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.23 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21% Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.15% 1.00%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

