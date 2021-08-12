Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.00. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 77,016 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Senseonics by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the period. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

