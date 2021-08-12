Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,155. The company has a market cap of $235.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

