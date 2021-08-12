Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.82. 6,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

