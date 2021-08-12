SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.35

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 28418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

