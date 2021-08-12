SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.35

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 28418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
