Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of SLCT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

