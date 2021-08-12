Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,516 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,409.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 858,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

