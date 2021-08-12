Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.58. 17,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

