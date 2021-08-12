Secure Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 182,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

