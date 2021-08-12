Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in The Southern by 89.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.69. 111,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,772. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

