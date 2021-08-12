Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.08.
RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
