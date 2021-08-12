Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 122.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,909,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

