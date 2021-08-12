Scotiabank Boosts Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.93 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

