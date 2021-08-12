Scotiabank Boosts Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.93 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

