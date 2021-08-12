Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

