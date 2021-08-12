Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,189. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.